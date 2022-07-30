ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW's Jake Hill has described his Knockhill British Touring Car Championship pole lap as his 'favourite pole position' so far in the series after beating defending champion Ash Sutton by over 0.2s.

The BMW 330e M Sport driver was in dominant form during the 30-minute qualifying and romped to his third BTCC pole position, while the remaining four BMW runners all made the top-six order.

Cementing his superiority over the field, Hill produced three-laps which would have all been good enough to secure pole position.

"We’ve only had two pole positions so far in my touring car career, but that one was definitely my favourite," Hill told Crash.net.

"We were just on it. I’m absolutely thrilled with how every aspect of the day has gone. The car just kept getting better and better. I surprised myself. The first lap I did was a 50.8 and that still would’ve been good enough for pole position.

"I continued on and ended up finding another 0.150s on top of that. It’s really nice to have the feeling I can do multiple laps that are good enough for pole position.

"Hopefully we can continue this speed into tomorrow, whether it’s wet or dry and go and get some wins."

Despite his healthy margin at the front, Hill felt he could have gone even faster, but said track conditions prevented the times from tumbling further.

"I did my time and I knew I had to keep trying to find a bit more, so I kept chipping away," Hill continued.

"There was a bit more in it, but the track was so dirty with people going off through the gravel left, right and centre and bringing all the dirt back on.

"There was no real way to go a lot faster because the track wasn’t underneath you."