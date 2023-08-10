Champion Ingram looking to keep title defence ‘on track’ at Knockhill

Ingram heads to rounds 18, 19 and 20 north of the border just six points shy of current tin top leader and three-time champion Ash Sutton (NAPA Racing UK), and 28 clear of third-place Team BMW driver Colin Turkington – another title winner.

Solid performances last time out at Croft in Yorkshire, coupled with a retirement in race three for Sutton, has kept the EXCELR8 Motorsport driver in contention to retain his trophy.

That consistency has proven the difference for Ingram, who has visited the podium a total of ten times so far this campaign – one of which was for a win – and has completed every round inside the top ten.

"Knockhill has been a happy hunting ground for me in the past, and we go there this weekend knowing that three strong results are vital as we head towards the business end of the season,” said the Hyundai i30 Fastback N pilot.



"It has been clear to see that we haven’t got the fastest car outright this season, but what we do have is a car that has been consistently strong at every circuit, and that has allowed us to keep racking up the points.



"As a team, we will keep pushing hard to extract the maximum from the Hyundai and my focus heading into the weekend is to try and end the Ford’s run of success in qualifying and fight for a win.



“Beyond that, it is all about scoring as many points as possible to keep our Championship challenge on track," he added.

Free Practice One and Two takes place today at 9.30am and 12.05pm before qualifying goes live from 3.15pm. The first of Sunday’s three sprint contests is scheduled for 11.45am followed by the second and third at 2.10pm and 5.20pm respectively. All three will run over a 24-lap distance.

Goodyear will bring the soft and ‘option’ medium tyres for Knockhill, with the former mandatory for qualifying and the latter needing to be used in one of the three Sunday races.