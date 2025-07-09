Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull: The key fallout LIVE UPDATES!

12:02

A difficult 18 months for Horner

Horner's sacking from Red Bull comes after a difficult time for him.

He was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into his behaviour within Red Bull last year. He always denied the accusations.

At the same time, Jos Verstappen claimed that Horner's presence could tear the team apart.

Rumours of a power struggle, involving Helmut Marko, emerged.

Horner reportedly had backing from the 51% Thai owners against the will of the 49% Austrian owners.

He maintained his job until now, when the on-track performance has declined.

Red Bull lost the constructors' title to McLaren last year but Max Verstappen clung onto the drivers'.

This year, Verstappen trails Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers' standings too.