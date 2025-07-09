Toto Wolff is now F1’s longest serving team boss - having been Mercedes team principal since the start of 2014 👊— Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) July 9, 2025
Half of the grid’s 10 team bosses have changed since the start of 2025! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6VApbhhr4S
Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull: The key fallout LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all the reaction to Christian Horner's sacking at Red Bull here
Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull F1 team
I was there for Christian Horner's last Red Bull race, here’s what he told us
Scroll down to follow the latest updates...
“The million-dollar question is, have Red Bull got rid of Horner because Max Verstappen is leaving, or did they get rid of Horner to prevent Max from leaving?"
Juan Pablo Montoya
Red Bull has IMPLODED over the past year - but could it get worse? 🤔— Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) July 9, 2025
Christian Horner ❌
Jonathan Wheatley ❌
Adrian Newey ❌
Sergio Perez ❌
Max Verstappen - rumours he could leave for Mercedes or Aston Martin
Helmut Marko - rumours he could be replaced by Sebastian Vettel pic.twitter.com/5H5bvv3qii
Two more management-level people at Red Bull have followed Christian Horner out of the exit door.
Sky Sports News' Craig Slater reports the two people were close to Horner.
There was a tearful staff meeting this morning where an emotional Horner told his colleagues that he would be leaving.
After 20 years with the Team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as Team Principal and CEO.— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 9, 2025
We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this Team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight Drivers' Championships… pic.twitter.com/9SyqjSBvEG
Seismic news in F1 land to wake up to. Horner gone. The right decision at the right time and for the right reasons? Time will tell. Makes you wonder if those Max to Merc rumours will suddenly disappear though doesn’t it.— Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) July 9, 2025
Max Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move away from Red Bull.
But, without Christian Horner, how will that impact Verstappen?
“It makes it more likely that Verstappen will stay,” Martin Brundle told Sky Sports.
“It became personal in Team Verstappen."
Thailand's Chalerm Yoovidhya is the 51% owner of Red Bull.
He was spotted in the F1 paddock last year closely by Horner's side, during the most difficult moments of his tenure.
It was a clear show of force that Yoovidhya backed Horner despite claims that the 49% owners from Austria wanted him out.
Reportedly, Horner lost the support of Yoovidhya recently.
Our F1 paddock reporter Lewis Larkam was at the British Grand Prix and spoke to Horner post-race.
He didn't know at the time that it would become Horner's final post-race debrief.
Here's what Horner said about Red Bull's problems that he leaves behind...
Martin Brundle told Sky Sports News:
“I am due to speak to Christian later. I put a message to him saying ‘I am sorry to read this, can we have a chat before I am due to go on TV because I want to know more about it from his point of view’.
“He wasn’t able to do that. What he did say was that no reason was given to him as to why he is being released."
He was, until today, the longest serving F1 team principal. He had led Red Bull since their first race in 2005.
He oversaw six constructors' and eight drivers' world championship titles.
Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen's glory periods came under Horner's leadership.
Horner's sacking from Red Bull comes after a difficult time for him.
He was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into his behaviour within Red Bull last year. He always denied the accusations.
At the same time, Jos Verstappen claimed that Horner's presence could tear the team apart.
Rumours of a power struggle, involving Helmut Marko, emerged.
Horner reportedly had backing from the 51% Thai owners against the will of the 49% Austrian owners.
He maintained his job until now, when the on-track performance has declined.
Red Bull lost the constructors' title to McLaren last year but Max Verstappen clung onto the drivers'.
This year, Verstappen trails Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers' standings too.
"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," said Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff in a statement issued to Crash.net.
"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.
"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."
Laurent Mekies has got the big step up to Red Bull to replace Horner.
Mekies was running the sister team, Racing Bulls. But he was confirmed as Horner's replacement this morning.
Previously, Mekies worked at Ferrari.
He has big shoes to fill and is entering a team with several problems to contend with.
Christian Horner has been shockingly sacked by Red Bull F1 team.
At around 10am on Wednesday, news broke that Horner was set to be axed.
Red Bull would soon confirm the shock exit of their long-standing team boss.
Laurent Mekies is the new Red Bull CEO and team principal.