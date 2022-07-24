Brazilian model Kelly Piquet, 33, has been in a relationship with Verstappen, 24, since 2020.

Her father is Nelson Piquet, the Brazilian who won three F1 world championships, and who insulted Lewis Hamilton with a racist word earlier this season.

Kelly became embroiled in the row when she liked a social media post claiming that her father never intended to be racist. He later apologised to Hamilton.

Kelly Piquet's ex is a former F1 driver

Verstappen is not the first love interest from the F1 paddock of Kelly Piquet’s life.

She has a daughter with Daniil Kvyat. Kyvat, a Russian driver, has two spells in F1 between 2014-2016 and 2019-2020 during which he dated Kelly.

Kelly has over 900k Instagram followers.

“Love always wins,” she posted while attending the wedding of Verstappen’s sister.

Verstappen posted a picture of his girlfriend and his mum with the caption: "Happy Mothers Day to these amazing mothers."

Kelly celebrated her boyfriend's first world title win at the end of the 2021 season at the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the caption: "World f***** champion. Just unforgettable."