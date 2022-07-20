F1’s first officially licenced manager game is set to be released in August - its first in over 20 years.

You will be able to manage one of the 10 teams on the F1 2022 grid, taking them to eventual championship glory.

The game is licenced by F1 so all the drivers are included, as well as teams’ official reserve drivers (Robert Kubica at Alfa Romeo for example) but also drivers from F2 and F3.

Like with EA’s F1 22 title - whose driver ratings are formulated differently - F1 Manager have released their own ratings.

However, like F1 22, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have received the joint-highest rating.

The 2021 title contenders have been awarded the rating of 90, two higher than Charles Leclerc in third.

Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas are 87 rated, ahead of Lando Norris on 86.

Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and George Russell received 85.

Here are the F1 ratings in full:

F1 Manager 2022 - Driver Ratings Pos Driver Rating 1 Lewis Hamilton 90 2 Max Verstappen 90 3 Charles Leclerc 88 4 Sergio Perez 87 5 Carlos Sainz 87 6 Valtteri Bottas 87 7 Lando Norris 86 8 George Russell 85 9 Fernando Alonso 85 10 Esteban Ocon 85 11 Pierre Gasly 84 12 Daniel Ricciardo 84 13 Sebastian Vettel 82 14 Kevin Magnussen 80 15 Alexander Albon 80 16 Guanyu Zhou 79 17 Lance Stroll 79 18 Yuki Tsunoda 77 19 Mick Schumacher 76 20 Nicholas Latifi 73

As previously mentioned, reserve drivers are also included. Ferrari's third driver Antonio Giovinazzi has been given a rating of 78 - the best of any driver not currently in F1.

Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg is 76 rated.

Prema’s Jehan Daruvala is the highest-rated F2 driver with 73, while current points leader Felipe Drugovich is only 68 rated.

Here are the non-F1 drivers' ratings in full:

F1 Manager 2022 - Other Driver Ratings Pos Driver Rating 1 Antonio Giovinazzi 78 2 Nico Hulkenberg 76 3 Oscar Piastri 75 4 Nyck de Vries 74 5 Jehan Daruvala 73 6 Sebastien Buemi 72 7 Stoffel Vandoorne 72 8 Jack Doohan 72 9 Frederik Vesti 71 10 Ralph Boschung 71 11 Richard Verschoor 71 12 Theo Pourchaire 71 13 Juri Vips 70 14 Logan Sargeant 70 15 Robert Kubica 69 16 Dennis Hauger 69 17 Liam Lawson 68 18 Felipe Drugovich 68 19 Roy Nissany 68 20 Jack Aitken 66 21 Pietro Fittipaldi 66 22 Ayumu Iwasa 66 23 Calan Williams 66 24 Marcus Armstrong 66 25 Oliver Bearman 65 26 Olli Caldwell 64 27 Zane Maloney 64 28 Clement Novalak 63 29 Jake Hughes 63 30 Gregoire Saucy 62 31 Enzo Fittipaldi 61 32 Marino Sato 60 33 Alexander Smolyar 59 34 Arthur Leclerc 59 35 Isack Hadjar 59 36 Jak Crawford 59 37 Roman Stanek 57 38 Cem Bolukbasi 56 39 Kush Maini 56 40 Victor Martins 56 41 Caio Collet 55 42 Francesco Pizzi 51 43 Kaylen Frederick 51 44 Amaury Cordeel 50 45 Franco Colapinto 50 46 Juan Manuel Correa 50 47 Laszlo Toth 50 48 Oliver Rasmussen 48 49 David Vidales 47 50 Ido Cohen 46 51 Zak O'Sullivan 46 52 Ayrton Simmons 44 53 William Alatalo 44 54 Pepe Marti 42 55 Nazim Azman 41 56 Rafael Villagomez 41 57 Hunter Yeany 39 58 Brad Benavides 37 59 Reece Ushijima 37 60 Enzo Trulli 33 61 Frederico Malvestiti 32

F1 Manager 2022 will be released on August 25 for those who have pre-ordered.

Physical copies of the game will be available from August 30.