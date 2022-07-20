Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen? Who got the highest rating in F1 Manager 2022

20 Jul 2022
Who got the highest rating on F1 Manager 2022 - Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton? Here are the full ratings...

F1’s first officially licenced manager game is set to be released in August - its first in over 20 years.

You will be able to manage one of the 10 teams on the F1 2022 grid, taking them to eventual championship glory.

The game is licenced by F1 so all the drivers are included, as well as teams’ official reserve drivers (Robert Kubica at Alfa Romeo for example) but also drivers from F2 and F3.

Like with EA’s F1 22 title - whose driver ratings are formulated differently - F1 Manager have released their own ratings.

However, like F1 22, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have received the joint-highest rating.

The 2021 title contenders have been awarded the rating of 90, two higher than Charles Leclerc in third.

Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas are 87 rated, ahead of Lando Norris on 86.

Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and George Russell received 85.

Here are the F1 ratings in full:

F1 Manager 2022 - Driver Ratings
PosDriverRating
1Lewis Hamilton90
2Max Verstappen90
3Charles Leclerc88
4Sergio Perez87
5Carlos Sainz87
6Valtteri Bottas87
7Lando Norris86
8George Russell85
9Fernando Alonso85
10Esteban Ocon85
11Pierre Gasly84
12Daniel Ricciardo84
13Sebastian Vettel82
14Kevin Magnussen80
15Alexander Albon80
16Guanyu Zhou79
17Lance Stroll79
18Yuki Tsunoda77
19Mick Schumacher76
20Nicholas Latifi73

As previously mentioned, reserve drivers are also included. Ferrari's third driver Antonio Giovinazzi has been given a rating of 78 - the best of any driver not currently in F1.

Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg is 76 rated.

Prema’s Jehan Daruvala is the highest-rated F2 driver with 73, while current points leader Felipe Drugovich is only 68 rated.

Here are the non-F1 drivers' ratings in full: 

F1 Manager 2022 - Other Driver Ratings
PosDriverRating
1Antonio Giovinazzi78
2Nico Hulkenberg76
3Oscar Piastri75
4Nyck de Vries74
5Jehan Daruvala73
6Sebastien Buemi72
7Stoffel Vandoorne72
8Jack Doohan72
9Frederik Vesti71
10Ralph Boschung71
11Richard Verschoor71
12Theo Pourchaire71
13Juri Vips70
14Logan Sargeant70
15Robert Kubica69
16Dennis Hauger69
17Liam Lawson68
18Felipe Drugovich68
19Roy Nissany68
20Jack Aitken66
21Pietro Fittipaldi66
22Ayumu Iwasa66
23Calan Williams66
24Marcus Armstrong66
25Oliver Bearman65
26Olli Caldwell64
27Zane Maloney64
28Clement Novalak63
29Jake Hughes63
30Gregoire Saucy62
31Enzo Fittipaldi61
32Marino Sato60
33Alexander Smolyar59
34Arthur Leclerc59
35Isack Hadjar59
36Jak Crawford59
37Roman Stanek57
38Cem Bolukbasi56
39Kush Maini56
40Victor Martins56
41Caio Collet55
42Francesco Pizzi51
43Kaylen Frederick51
44Amaury Cordeel50
45Franco Colapinto50
46Juan Manuel Correa50
47Laszlo Toth50
48Oliver Rasmussen48
49David Vidales47
50Ido Cohen46
51Zak O'Sullivan46
52Ayrton Simmons44
53William Alatalo44
54Pepe Marti42
55Nazim Azman41
56Rafael Villagomez41
57Hunter Yeany39
58Brad Benavides37
59Reece Ushijima37
60Enzo Trulli33
61Frederico Malvestiti32

F1 Manager 2022 will be released on August 25 for those who have pre-ordered.

Physical copies of the game will be available from August 30.

 