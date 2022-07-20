Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen? Who got the highest rating in F1 Manager 2022
Who got the highest rating on F1 Manager 2022 - Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton? Here are the full ratings...
F1’s first officially licenced manager game is set to be released in August - its first in over 20 years.
You will be able to manage one of the 10 teams on the F1 2022 grid, taking them to eventual championship glory.
The game is licenced by F1 so all the drivers are included, as well as teams’ official reserve drivers (Robert Kubica at Alfa Romeo for example) but also drivers from F2 and F3.
Like with EA’s F1 22 title - whose driver ratings are formulated differently - F1 Manager have released their own ratings.
However, like F1 22, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have received the joint-highest rating.
The 2021 title contenders have been awarded the rating of 90, two higher than Charles Leclerc in third.
Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas are 87 rated, ahead of Lando Norris on 86.
Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and George Russell received 85.
Here are the F1 ratings in full:
|F1 Manager 2022 - Driver Ratings
|Pos
|Driver
|Rating
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|90
|2
|Max Verstappen
|90
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|88
|4
|Sergio Perez
|87
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|87
|6
|Valtteri Bottas
|87
|7
|Lando Norris
|86
|8
|George Russell
|85
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|85
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|85
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|84
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|84
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|82
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|80
|15
|Alexander Albon
|80
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|79
|17
|Lance Stroll
|79
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|77
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|76
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|73
As previously mentioned, reserve drivers are also included. Ferrari's third driver Antonio Giovinazzi has been given a rating of 78 - the best of any driver not currently in F1.
Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg is 76 rated.
Prema’s Jehan Daruvala is the highest-rated F2 driver with 73, while current points leader Felipe Drugovich is only 68 rated.
Here are the non-F1 drivers' ratings in full:
|F1 Manager 2022 - Other Driver Ratings
|Pos
|Driver
|Rating
|1
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|78
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|76
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|75
|4
|Nyck de Vries
|74
|5
|Jehan Daruvala
|73
|6
|Sebastien Buemi
|72
|7
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|72
|8
|Jack Doohan
|72
|9
|Frederik Vesti
|71
|10
|Ralph Boschung
|71
|11
|Richard Verschoor
|71
|12
|Theo Pourchaire
|71
|13
|Juri Vips
|70
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|70
|15
|Robert Kubica
|69
|16
|Dennis Hauger
|69
|17
|Liam Lawson
|68
|18
|Felipe Drugovich
|68
|19
|Roy Nissany
|68
|20
|Jack Aitken
|66
|21
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|66
|22
|Ayumu Iwasa
|66
|23
|Calan Williams
|66
|24
|Marcus Armstrong
|66
|25
|Oliver Bearman
|65
|26
|Olli Caldwell
|64
|27
|Zane Maloney
|64
|28
|Clement Novalak
|63
|29
|Jake Hughes
|63
|30
|Gregoire Saucy
|62
|31
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|61
|32
|Marino Sato
|60
|33
|Alexander Smolyar
|59
|34
|Arthur Leclerc
|59
|35
|Isack Hadjar
|59
|36
|Jak Crawford
|59
|37
|Roman Stanek
|57
|38
|Cem Bolukbasi
|56
|39
|Kush Maini
|56
|40
|Victor Martins
|56
|41
|Caio Collet
|55
|42
|Francesco Pizzi
|51
|43
|Kaylen Frederick
|51
|44
|Amaury Cordeel
|50
|45
|Franco Colapinto
|50
|46
|Juan Manuel Correa
|50
|47
|Laszlo Toth
|50
|48
|Oliver Rasmussen
|48
|49
|David Vidales
|47
|50
|Ido Cohen
|46
|51
|Zak O'Sullivan
|46
|52
|Ayrton Simmons
|44
|53
|William Alatalo
|44
|54
|Pepe Marti
|42
|55
|Nazim Azman
|41
|56
|Rafael Villagomez
|41
|57
|Hunter Yeany
|39
|58
|Brad Benavides
|37
|59
|Reece Ushijima
|37
|60
|Enzo Trulli
|33
|61
|Frederico Malvestiti
|32
F1 Manager 2022 will be released on August 25 for those who have pre-ordered.
Physical copies of the game will be available from August 30.