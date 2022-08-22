Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari sold at auction for $6,220,000
Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F1 car from 1998 has sold at auction for $6,220,000 (£5,272,818).
That price-tag makes it the fourth most expensive F1 car of all time to be auctioned - behind two other Ferraris that belonged to Schumacher, and a vintage Mercedes.
This latest sale was the Ferrari F300, complete with a 3.0-litre V10-engined and 800bhp, and was sold by Sotheby’s in Monterey at the weekend.
The chassis number 187 is the only F1 car ever to maintain a 100 percent winning record after at least three races.
Schumacher won all four of his races in this version of the F300 during the 1998 season - although he was beaten to the title by Mika Hakkinen.