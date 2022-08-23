Extensive renovations totalling £65m have taken place at the iconic venue during the off-season to improve safety standards and allow for the return of motorbike racing.

The world famous Eau Rouge/Raidillon section has undergone major changes including expanded run-off areas following several serious accidents in recent years in F2, W Series and the Spa 24 Hours.

Other notable alterations include the introduction of new gravel traps at four corners, including the exit of the La Source hairpin, which forms the first corner. The layout of the 7km track remains unchanged.

Speaking about the changes ahead of F1’s return to action at Spa, Pirelli chief Mario Isola said: "This year, Spa has undergone some of the biggest changes we have seen since we started going there in the modern era of Formula 1.

"In addition to some new asphalt on five corners, there are some new gravel traps on four corners, which are much closer to the side of the track.

"Drivers will need to pay more attention to track limits, and there's also an increased chance of sharp gravel being dragged onto the surface.

“The epic nature of Spa remains unchanged though, with all the traditional challenges that make the circuit so exciting still in place.”

A first glimpse of the changes were provided by Red Bull in a new video posted on their social media channels.

A new look Spa-Francorchamps Time for a test drive #F1 pic.twitter.com/PioaD2r9Ds — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 22, 2022

Reigning world champion Verstappen is seen getting a chance to explore the refreshed venue in an RB7 show car.

The Dutchman completed some laps in the 2011-spec car for filming purposes, which would have taken place earlier this year.

Although the testing of current F1 cars is heavily restricted, the teams are permitted to run historic cars - from pre-2019 - wherever they wish as long as they use show tyres supplied by Pirelli and notify the FIA in advance.

It is unlikely that the run will have benefitted Red Bull’s preparation for the weekend, other than getting a first look at some of the alterations to the track.

Verstappen heads into this weekend's race holding an 80-point championship lead over Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull are nearly 100 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.