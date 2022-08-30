Alonso can be seen wagging his finger in anger - which has become somewhat of a trademark for the oldest driver on the grid.

Hamilton retired at Spa, the first time he hasn’t finished a race this season, after first-lap contact with Alonso which he accepted blame for.

Fernando Alonso followed up his radio rant about Lewis Hamilton by furiously wagging his finger at him after their crash at the #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/s1LHTcomMb — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 29, 2022

Alonso furiously called Hamilton an “idiot” via his team radio.

He later said: “Yeah, I was angry on the radio.

“The radio, anyway, when you talk, you talk to your engineer and to your team.

“It’s a shame that sometimes everything is broadcasted, because if it’s broadcasted, this is what you say now [in the moment], this [right now] is how you behave in the media.”

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Hamilton bit back: “I prefer not to comment about that. We had different results in our careers.”

The ex-McLaren teammates will go face to face again this weekend at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Their rivalry will extend into the 2023 season when Alonso, now aged 42, will appear on the driver line-up for new team Aston Martin. Hamilton and Mercedes hope to fight for the title in a rejuvenated 2023 season.