F1 2023 calendar: Formula 1 2023 schedule - all the dates of record-high season

2023 F1 Calendar Round Grand Prix Date 1 Bahrain March 5 2 Saudi Arabia March 19 3 Australia April 2 4 China April 16 5 Azerbaijan April 30 6 Miami May 7 7 Emilia Romagna May 21 8 Monaco May 28 9 Spain June 4 10 Canada June 18 11 Austria July 2 12 Britain July 9 13 Hungary July 23 14 Belgium July 30 15 Netherlands August 27 16 Italy September 3 17 Singapore September 17 18 Japan September 24 19 Qatar October 8 20 USA October 22 21 Mexico October 29 22 Brazil November 5 23 Las Vegas November 18 24 Abu Dhabi November 26

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix will reportedly be cancelled due to their Covid policies.

F1 staff will not be given exemptions from the country's quarantine rules, if they test positive for Covid, meaning the race will be scrapped from the schedule, BBC report.

This will leave the 2023 calendar with 23 races - which is still an all-time high.

Where will F1 stage sprint races?

The FIA have given the green light for six sprint races in 2023 - an increase from three in 2022.

The location for the six sprint races is unconfirmed but will reportedly be in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the USA and Brazil.