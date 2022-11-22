F1 2023 calendar: Formula 1 2023 schedule - all the dates of record-high season

The 2023 F1 calendar will include a record-breaking 24 races, but could be reduced to 23 if the Chinese Grand Prix is officially cancelled as expected. All the dates and details for next year’s schedule.

2023 F1 Calendar
RoundGrand PrixDate
1BahrainMarch 5
2Saudi ArabiaMarch 19
3AustraliaApril 2
4ChinaApril 16
5AzerbaijanApril 30
6MiamiMay 7
7Emilia RomagnaMay 21
8MonacoMay 28
9SpainJune 4
10CanadaJune 18
11AustriaJuly 2
12BritainJuly 9
13HungaryJuly 23
14BelgiumJuly 30
15NetherlandsAugust 27
16ItalySeptember 3
17SingaporeSeptember 17
18JapanSeptember 24
19QatarOctober 8
20USAOctober 22
21MexicoOctober 29
22BrazilNovember 5
23Las VegasNovember 18
24Abu DhabiNovember 26
 
The F1 Chinese Grand Prix will reportedly be cancelled due to their Covid policies.
 
F1 staff will not be given exemptions from the country's quarantine rules, if they test positive for Covid, meaning the race will be scrapped from the schedule, BBC report.
 
This will leave the 2023 calendar with 23 races - which is still an all-time high.
 
 

Where will F1 stage sprint races?

 
The FIA have given the green light for six sprint races in 2023 - an increase from three in 2022.
 
The location for the six sprint races is unconfirmed but will reportedly be in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the USA and Brazil.
 
 