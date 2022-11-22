F1 2023 calendar: Formula 1 2023 schedule - all the dates of record-high season
The 2023 F1 calendar will include a record-breaking 24 races, but could be reduced to 23 if the Chinese Grand Prix is officially cancelled as expected. All the dates and details for next year’s schedule.
|2023 F1 Calendar
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Date
|1
|Bahrain
|March 5
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|March 19
|3
|Australia
|April 2
|4
|China
|April 16
|5
|Azerbaijan
|April 30
|6
|Miami
|May 7
|7
|Emilia Romagna
|May 21
|8
|Monaco
|May 28
|9
|Spain
|June 4
|10
|Canada
|June 18
|11
|Austria
|July 2
|12
|Britain
|July 9
|13
|Hungary
|July 23
|14
|Belgium
|July 30
|15
|Netherlands
|August 27
|16
|Italy
|September 3
|17
|Singapore
|September 17
|18
|Japan
|September 24
|19
|Qatar
|October 8
|20
|USA
|October 22
|21
|Mexico
|October 29
|22
|Brazil
|November 5
|23
|Las Vegas
|November 18
|24
|Abu Dhabi
|November 26
The F1 Chinese Grand Prix will reportedly be cancelled due to their Covid policies.
F1 staff will not be given exemptions from the country's quarantine rules, if they test positive for Covid, meaning the race will be scrapped from the schedule, BBC report.
This will leave the 2023 calendar with 23 races - which is still an all-time high.
Where will F1 stage sprint races?
The FIA have given the green light for six sprint races in 2023 - an increase from three in 2022.
The location for the six sprint races is unconfirmed but will reportedly be in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the USA and Brazil.