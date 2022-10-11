F1 cost cap rules ‘need tightening up’, penalty must “hurt” - Brundle

The FIA announced on Monday that Red Bull had exceeded the $145m limit during Max Verstappen’s maiden title-winning campaign by a “minor” overspend.

While an exact figure was not detailed, F1’s governing body confirmed Red Bull had breached the cap by less than five per cent, or $7.25m.

Reacting to the news, Ex-F1 driver turned Sky Sports pundit Brundle argued that the five per cent overspend threshold is simply too high.

"What seems absolutely crazy to me is that a minor breach can be up to five per cent overspend on the cost cap," Brundle said on Sky’s Any Driven Monday show.

"That is $7m and we know that is a massive upgrade on a car, maybe even a B-spec for some teams.

"So, that needs tightening up for starters, because what is the point in having $145m and then having this five per cent variant?

"I am assuming that the FIA will have to crack down hard on any minor breaches but it looks like it could be a reprimand or a fine.

"Will they want to revisit points, will it be manufacturers' points or drivers' points for 2021?

“Other teams are saying, 'this gives you a head start into 2022, the car is carried over to 2023 so this is a big advantage’.”

Penalties for a “minor” overspend - the lowest category of breach - range from a public reprimand to a dedication of constructors’ and/or drivers’ championship points.

A decision on Red Bull’s punishment has not yet been taken, but Brundle believes the penalty needs to “hurt” to protect the integrity of the cost cap.

"We'll see if the FIA want to come down hard on the first year. But certainly it needs tightening up because the other teams will be under pressure,” he explained.

“The team boss will be saying ‘why didn’t you do this? Why don’t you overspend a bit and pay a fine or get a slap on the wrist and go a tenth or two faster?’ So we need clarity and it needs to be rigid and a five percent variance is way too much.”

Brundle concluded: "It has got to be made clear that you stick to the cost cap or just under it or otherwise it is going to hurt.”