After winning eight consecutive constructors’ world championships, Mercedes have endured a difficult 2022 campaign with their troubled W13 challenger following a major F1 regulation change over the winter.

Hamilton, who is on course for the worst F1 season of his career, is also at risk of losing his record of being the only driver in history to have won at least one grand prix every year he has competed.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

With just four races left this season and Mercedes beginning to turn their attention towards 2023, the seven-time world champion is determined to keep spirits high.

“For sure I’ve got to try and continue to gee everybody up, make sure we leave no stone unturned so that next year, we arrive, and we can fight for positions that we deserve to be fighting for,” Hamilton said.

“I think what we always have to remember is this is a team, there are people at this team that have been here over 20 years and delivered eight titles since I’ve been here, and more before.

“They know how to build a world championship fighting car. For me, it’s just trying to support them in the best way I can.”

Mercedes will debut the final upgrade for their W13 at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Not only are the Silver Arrows hoping to add more performance to their current car with new aero updates and weight-saving items, Mercedes are also looking at developments for next year’s W14.

And Hamilton remains confident Mercedes can remedy the mistakes they have made with the W13 in time for next season.

“I think for us we know what the problems are with this car,” he said. “I believe that we as a team, we've not gone from being world champions to not being able to build a good car.

“I have no doubt that we'll have a better car next year. Whether or not we've rectified every issue that we have this year, we'll find out when we get there."

Hamilton currently sits sixth in the F1 2022 championship standings, two places and 27 points behind Mercedes teammate George Russell.