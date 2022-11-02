Brundle weighs in on Red Bull-Sky fallout with Kravitz message

Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team refused to talk to Sky Sports during last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix following comments made by Ted Kravitz at the previous race in Austin.

In his “Ted’s Notebook” show at the United States Grand Prix, Kravitz suggested Lewis Hamilton was “robbed” of the 2021 world title in reference to the controversial finish to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

After his record-breaking victory in Mexico City, Verstappen explained he was snubbing Sky over “constant” digging and disrespect from “one particular person”.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Sky Sports co-commentator and pundit Brundle took to Twitter to offer his support to Kravitz.

“For the avoidance of doubt my friend and colleague for the past 26 years @tedkravitz has my full support,” Brundle wrote.

“Face to face dialogue is the only way to sort out issues and disputes in the relentless crucible of the F1 paddock. We all have opinions and different jobs to do, that’s life.”

Red Bull intend to end their boycott at the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

“Max was upset,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained. “We were upset and we made the decision to stand together as a team.

“It won’t have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker.

“Some of the commentary is fair but some pieces are sensationalist, and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as was said in Austin, is going too far. It is not impartial or fair or balanced.

“We have said our piece and will go back to normal next race.”