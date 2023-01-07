The AlphaTauri driver was relocated by his team during 2021 and has felt the benefits.

"It helped, especially to feel comfortable to live,” Tsunoda told GPFans.

"In F1, when you arrive at a track, there is a lot of stress going around, so it is important to be as comfortable as possible when you are away from the track and when you are in the house.

"In the UK, the atmosphere there was as much as I wanted. The weather especially impacted me. Weather is quite an important thing for me, and food as well.

"So when I went to Italy, I already felt more energetic, more than usual. Then I felt it was a big, important move and was having a good impact on me.

"From then, I started to have a good rhythm when I got to the track, focusing fully on my race.”

Tsunoda had previously joked about his own laziness and love for playing the PlayStation but has been revitalised by moving to Italy.

"Outside of racing, I was able to reset and rest myself,” he said.

"I started to have a good balance and progress started to come from the second half of [the 2021] season.

"Of course, moving to Faenza and consistently talking to the factory and consistently talking with the engineers helps a lot to understand the car and also to build up the relationship with the team.

"I would say 50-50 for the team side and my side."

The Japanese driver finished 17th in the 2022 F1 standings. After Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine, Tsunoda will be joined in the F1 2023 driver line-up by Nyck de Vries.