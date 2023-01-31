Hamilton has made many of the most notable gestures to raise awareness of social issues, but in the 2023 season, drivers are not allowed to make a statement without written permission from the FIA.

"Sport is watched by millions of people all over the world and therefore it can be used as a platform to do something good,” ex-Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver Coulthard said.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

"But as an athlete, you are also very lucky to get paid to do things that others would do for nothing at all.

“And it's a bit like an acceptance speech at the Oscars. If everyone uses the opportunity to make a political statement, there is no issue that is not important to someone.

"So we either have to mention everything, or maybe it's better not to say anything at all and concentrate on the sport.

“I understand that there are people who promote freedom of speech and all that, and that is absolutely an important thing to keep in mind, but I also think that we have to remember that it is the sporting rules that we are talking about, not some political regulation."

Valtteri Bottas has hit out at the new rule, claiming the FIA “want to control us”.