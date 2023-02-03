Ben Sulayem has been caught in a series of controversies ahead of the 2023 F1 season and has lost the faith of team bosses.

"Everyone thinks he's got to go," an anonymous F1 team principal told BBC. "That is definitely the general view."

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

The row over Andretti’s possible entry into F1 was one of many “irritants”, the anonymous boss said, while Ben Sulayem’s comments downplaying the valuation of F1 "definitely crossed over and could get the FIA into legal trouble".

A senior F1 source told BBC "there has been widespread disgust” over Ben Sulayem’s sexist comments which resurfaced in the past week.

"Those kind of comments bring down CEOs every day," the source said.

"What he really should be doing is back-pedalling and apologising - 'I made those comments 21 years ago. I regret them,' ... whatever he wants to say."

Another paddock ‘insider’ claimed: "What will be interesting will be does he change his game at all? If he makes one more mis-step, I don't know how he survives."

Another said: "[This] is going to be pretty interesting - even the dynamic between [F1 president] Stefano [Domenicali] and Mohammed. I get the sense they will come in not aligned."

Motorsport UK, an FIA representative, told BBC: "Motorsport should be an environment where everyone can participate, spectate, or volunteer their time in an inclusive environment that is safe, fair and fun.

"There is a great deal more to be done in changing the culture within the sport to ensure that motorsport is more representative of society's demographics and champions best behaviours. For any queries or comments on the FIA, please speak directly to their media office."

After Saudi Arabia reportedly failed with a $20bn bid to buy F1, FIA president Ben Sulayem took to social media to urge caution over the price tag.

This caused F1 lawyers to write a letter, which went unanswered, to the FIA complaining that it was not Ben Sulayem’s right to make such comments.

Sexist comments by Ben Sulayem from an old website then resurfaced.

This is all while rows are ongoing over new teams, including Andretti, may possibly enter F1.

And while a new rule has been introduced prohibiting F1 drivers from making political gestures in the paddock without written permission from the FIA.