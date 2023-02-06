FIRST LOOK: Williams present F1 2023 livery and Gulf partnership

Williams presented their livery at a season launch event on Monday at their Grove factory and released digital renders of their FW45, which will be rolled out for the first time at a Silverstone shakedown on February 13 before pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The 2023 livery has been described by Williams as an “evolution” of the FW44, featuring a contrasting diamond shape and flashes of red and blue, as well as a change to a matte finish to provide a “stronger on track visual”.

Barring the presence of Gulf’s logo, there is only a small nod to the iconic brand’s famous blue and orange colour scheme as it returns to the F1 grid on a “long-term” deal after its previous three-year partnership with McLaren came to a close.

Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage said: “As Williams Racing continues its transformation, we’re proud to unveil this year’s livery.

“We are excited about this year’s car, and I cannot thank the entire team at Grove enough for their hard work to get ready for the season. I am delighted to welcome both new and existing partners to our journey.”

A notable absentee from the launch was James Vowles, who does not officially begin work as Williams’ new team principal until February 20 following his exit from Mercedes.

Vowles’s appointment represents a senior management restructure at Williams following the departures of Jost Capito and FX Demaison at the end of 2022.

Williams will field a revised driver line-up consisting of Alex Albon and American F1 debutant Logan Sargeant, who replaces Nicholas Latifi.

The famous British team will be aiming for a more competitive season after slipping to last place in the 2022 F1 constructors’ championship, having scored just eight points in 22 races.

Pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit on February 23-25, one week before the opening race.