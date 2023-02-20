Mercedes had already made their new reserve Mick Schumacher available to their customer team in the event McLaren regulars Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri cannot drive.

The Woking squad will also be able to call upon the services of Aston Martin reserve duo Vandoorne and Drugovich if needed.

2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou is an additional option, though his commitments in America mean he won’t be able to act as a standby for McLaren until September.

It means Vandoorne has an unlikely chance to return to a McLaren race seat, having previously driven for the British F1 team between 2016-2018.

Vandoorne will dovetail his F1 reserve duties with the same role for Peugeot’s Hypercar programme and his title defence in Formula E.

Vandoorne and Drugovich will also be backups for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at Aston Martin this year.