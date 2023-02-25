Red Bull deny reports that they will sell AlphaTauri team

A statement to the Daily Mirror clarified Red Bull’s stance after earlier reports emerged that they were considering a sale.

But Christian Horner’s team have “no plans to change the current set-up”.

The statement was a response to reports claiming that Red Bull might opt to relocate AlphaTauri from Faenza, Italy, to UK or sell them altogether.

Three potential buyers for AlphaTauri would be Andretti Autosport, the Mumbai Falcons Racing Team, or Hitech GP, it was claimed.

Red Bull dominated F1 in 2022, crowning Max Verstappen as the drivers’ champion and also winning the constructors’ championship.

They have emerged from preseason testing in Bahrain looking ominously strong ahead of the season-opening grand prix.

But their sister team struggled last year, finishing a lowly ninth. This year they have lost Pierre Gasly to Alpine, but have signed highly rated Nyck de Vries to partner Yuki Tsunoda.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko has been critical of AlphaTauri’s progress in the past.