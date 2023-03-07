Aston Martin have been the surprise package of the new season with Fernando Alonso brilliantly taking their much-improved AMR23 to third place on the podium in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, behind the dominant Red Bulls.

The AMR23 has clear design similarities to the RB19, leading Sergio Perez to poke fun at Aston Martin, teasing “it’s nice to see three Red Bull cars on the podium”.

Red Bull’s former head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows had a hand in designing last year’s dominant RB18 before he made the switch to Aston Martin.

Red Bull accused Aston Martin of copying their car when an upgraded version of the AMR22 - featuring Red Bull-esque sidepods - debuted at last year’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Aston Martin were ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing but their latest challenger has once again caught Red Bull’s attention.

“It’s true that what Fallows had in his head cannot be erased,” Marko Servus TV.

“Copying the focus is not prohibited, but can you copy in such detail without having documentation of our car?

“We had three Red Bulls on the podium, only the last one with a different engine.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also couldn’t resist a dig at Aston Martin following the season opener.

“I think it demonstrates to all the teams that it’s possible,” Horner said.

“So, they’ve obviously done a good job over the winter. They say imitation is the biggest form of flattery! It’s good to see the old car going so well!”

Asked if he regretting allowing Fallows to leave, he replied: “No, because I think we have a wonderful team and everything has to evolve, nothing stands still.

“And I think that it’s flattering to see the resemblance of that car to ours, so it was great to see the three of them on the podium.”