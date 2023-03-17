She will make her on-screen debut for Sky at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix alongside Martin Brundle and ex-F1 drivers Nico Rosberg and Damon Hill.

Collins previously worked as a performance engineer at McLaren before joining Aston Martin under their previous Force India/Racing Point guise in 2015.

After serving as a performance and strategy engineer, and then senior strategy engineer, Collins was promoted to the role of head of strategy at Aston Martin in 2020.

Collins left the Silverstone-based team at the end of the 2022 season and has subsequently been signed by Sky Sports.

"I am really excited to begin this new chapter with the Sky Sports F1 team and want to thank them for the opportunity," Collins said.

"After many years on the pit wall I'm keen to embrace this new role within F1 from a viewer's perspective and enhance their experience of racing."