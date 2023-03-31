'It's flattering' - Horner responds to Hamilton’s “fastest car I’ve seen” claim

Red Bull have started F1 2023 with back-to-back 1-2 finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Both victories have been uncontested, with Max Verstappen dominating from pole position in the season-opener.

Sergio Perez won in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen recovered to second with ease from 15th on the grid following a driveshaft problem.

Red Bull’s margin over the rest of the field in Jeddah was colossal, pulling a 25-second gap to Fernando Alonso despite their being a mid-race Safety Car.

After the race, Hamilton called Red Bull’s 2023 car “the fastest car I have seen”.

He said: "I have definitely never seen a car so fast.

"When we were fast, we were not that fast. That is the fastest car I have seen, especially compared to the rest.

"I don't know how, but he [Verstappen] came past me with some serious speed and I didn't even bother to block him because there was a massive speed difference.

"Everyone wants to see a close battle, but it is the way it is. It is not my problem, it is not my fault.”

Verstappen topped first practice for the F1 Australian Grand Prix as Red Bull look for their first win at Albert Park since 2011.

Speaking to the media in between the two sessions on Friday, Horner was asked about Hamilton’s comments.

“Well it’s very flattering particularly considering some of the cars Lewis has driven in recent history,” he said.

“We’ve got a great car. RB19 is a fantastic starting point for the season for us and to have achieved two 1-2 finishes in the first two races is more than we could have ever expected coming into this season.”

With Mercedes and Ferrari planning substantial upgrades in the coming races, Horner is remaining cautious about Red Bull’s chances.

“We are conscious that it’s a very long season,” he added. “There’s still 21 races to go and six sprint races, and we’re conscious that big updates are coming to others in the coming weeks as we head back to Europe.

"There’s still a lot to do and there’s an awfully long way to go.”