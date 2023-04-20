Here is the net worth of all 10 F1 team principals in 2023, reported by The Sun…

Toto Wolff (Mercedes) - £1 billion

Toto Wolff's net worth officially hit billionaire status in 2023, according to Forbes.

As well as being the Mercedes team principal, he also owns one-third of the F1 team.

Wolff also bought 1% of the Aston Martin F1 team from Lawrence Stroll in 2020. That investment has awkwardly made Wolff money this year, as Aston Martin’s worth increased when they dislodged Mercedes from the podium in Saudi Arabia.

The ex-banker owes Netflixfor turning him “into a celebrity billionaire with the effect of its Drive to Survive docuseries on the value of Formula 1 teams,” Forbes report.

Mercedes have enjoyed 114 wins under Wolff’s leadership. He has led Lewis Hamilton to six of his all-time joint record seven championships.

Christian Horner (Red Bull) - £41.4m

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

Christian Horner's net worth is lagging a long way behind Wolff in this chart.

The former driver has led Red Bull from their early days into the dominant team seen today.

He has led Max Verstappen to his two consecutive titles, and previously oversaw Sebastian Vettel’s glory years.

Away from F1, he is married to Geri Halliwell, the former Spice Girl.

Otmar Szafnauer (Alpine) - £4.1m

Szafnauer is worth roughly 10 times less than Horner.

He was in a senior role at Force India when they became Aston Martin, and he now leads Alpine.

Franz Tost (AlphaTauri) - £4.1m

The oldest team principal currently on the grid, aged 67, Tost has been in charge of AlphaTauri since 2005.

He was appointed when Red Bull took over Minardi. Tost previously worked at Williams.

James Vowles (Williams) - £4.1m

Are Williams the biggest improvers in F1 this season? | F1 2023 Video of Are Williams the biggest improvers in F1 this season? | F1 2023

Vowles left his job as Mercedes’ strategy director, where he worked directly with Lewis Hamilton, for the top job at Williams ahead of the 2023 season.

Toto Wolff left the door open for Vowles to one day return to Mercedes and said: "He could have a 10-year stint there.

"You just need to let the bird fly out and do his own thing, and not at that stage anticipating that he is going to come back."

Guenther Steiner (Haas) - £4.1m

Steiner shot to a new level of fame thanks to Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ but his ascent began far earlier than that.

He held senior roles at Jaguar and Red Bull until he was given the job of building the Haas team. He has led Haas since 2004.

Steiner insists that he doesn’t watch ‘Drive To Survive’: “I’ve got one team member who watches this and I let somebody else decide.

“It’s always difficult for me to have an opinion about myself, it’s very difficult. Put yourself in my shoes, you know what I mean? The best thing is they don’t show anything. But is that good? No.”

Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Alfa Romeo) - £4.1m

Alunni Bravi became the top man at Alfa Romeo ahead of the 2023 season when Fred Vasseur left for Ferrari.

But he is not technically their team principal, a job title that Alfa Romeo prefer to avoid. He is the ‘team representative’.

The former lawyer began working with Sauber in 2017, and then became managing director of the Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022, before taking a new job this year.

Frederic Vasseur (Ferrari) - £2.5m

Vasseur is a newcomer at Ferrari so his net worth should skyrocket in the coming years.

The experienced Frenchman is the latest to get the top job at Ferrari, a poisoned chalice since the iconic team’s glory years ended.

Vasseur was previously team principal of Renault and Alfa Romeo.

He worked with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in their pre-F1 years.

Andrea Stella (McLaren) - £1.2m

The Italian took over at McLaren for the 2023 season so this net worth should dramatically increase.

He replaced Andreas Seidl, who left to become chief executive of Sauber (they currently work with Alfa Romeo but are set to partner with Audi from 2026).

Mike Krack (Aston Martin) - £800k

This is Krack’s second season as Aston Martin boss - and it’s turning out to be pretty good!

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has major ambitions for Aston Martin having signed Fernando Alonso.