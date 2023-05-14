That is the claim of Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle, who has delivered his verdict on the superiority of the RB19, which has helped Red Bull make a perfect start to 2023.

Red Bull drivers Verstappen and Perez have shared the victories at each of the first five races between them, as well as recording four one-two finishes for the reigning world champions.

As things stand, Brundle reckons nothing can stop Red Bull from breezing to both world championships for the second consecutive year.

"It's a pity that Red Bull breached the cost cap regulations last year because it's too easy for some to try to minimise what they are achieving now,” Brundle wrote in his column for Sky.

“They are dominant, and it's for the other teams and drivers to do a better job.

“With the DRS rear wing open the Red Bull is fundamentally much faster in top speed than the other nine teams, so much so that I suspect that wherever they start on the grid, and given no outside factors, they can finish one-two.

“Their speed is simply irresistible and that's where the other teams must focus. It won't be easy, that's an overall car design philosophy rather than an update, and even then, only after they've understood what Red Bull are doing to dump so much drag.

“A cautious Verstappen even lost a place on the opening lap, dropping to 10th, fully aware that he'd cruise past the pack in relatively short order as soon as DRS was enabled, and using his prodigious, metronomic speed and tyre management thereafter.”

While praising the job Red Bull have done, Brundle said it is down to the rest of the field to catch up as he called on the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari up their game.

“Of course, I'd rather there were at least two teams fighting for the victories, that would be much better, but believe me when I say that Murray Walker and I would have killed for that much race action 25 years ago in the commentary box on many occasions,” Brundle added.

“That doesn't mean to say we shouldn't focus on improving the racing and I am concerned that the 2023 cars, loaded with ever more downforce, are not helping in that respect.

“The Red Bull DRS success creates another fundamental issue in that they simply breeze past the opposition as I've described above, but shortening the length of the DRS zones (based on 2022 data) is not helping the rest of the field make passes.

“Quite a dilemma but nothing the FIA can really do there, the other teams simply must catch up.”