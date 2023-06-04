The Monegasque started Sunday’s race in Barcelona from the pitlane after Ferrari replaced the rear-end of his car following his complaints as he suffered a shock Q1 elimination with a time only good enough for 19th.

Despite the changes, things barely improved on race day and Leclerc was only able to recover to 12th, before being promoted one position when Yuki Tsunoda was hit with a penalty.

Asked if P11 was a decent result, a despondent Leclerc answered: "No. I don't understand what we are doing wrong but we are doing something wrong.

"I went from a first hard to a second hard in the last stint, did exactly the same thing and the car is behaving in a completely different way.

"We have to understand and work but it's been a few races now where we are struggling with the conditions or having a really peaky car and today is no better.”

Although Leclerc reported his SF-23 felt better compared to qualifying, he was left puzzled after experiencing “completely different” limitations.

“The limitations were the opposite,” he said. “Yesterday I could not drive, I had a rear that was super loose and strange.

“We will analyse all of this at the factory. Today was mostly the front, the issue. So the limitation was completely different.

“The feeling was a little bit better today. The second and third stints were quite a bit better. The first stint was really bad but I think that was more tyre related.”

And Leclerc stressed Ferrari need to get on top of their tyre woes quickly.

"I feel like all weekend we have been speaking with the drivers and we are struggling [with the tyres],” he added.

“It's such a tiny window and in those conditions, on this track, it seems to be more sensitive than others.

“We already know that this is one of weaknesses and I feel we are struggling more than others. We need to be on top of those things."