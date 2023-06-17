Leclerc was knocked out in Q2 with the 11th-fastest time after Ferrari waited too long to switch onto slick tyres before rain returned.

The Monegasque vented his anger after missing out on Q3, bemoaning over team radio: “[The] tyres were not ready, come on!”

After qualifying, Leclerc admitted he is “very frustrated” with his Ferrari team for not listening to him.

“When the track is so dry and we are staying on inter tyres we are not making our lives any easier," Leclerc told Sky.

“We will discuss with the team. But we need to do a step forward now because it is not the first time that it happens. We are quite often in the wrong side of making those decisions in those tricky situations.

“I had a clear opinion and a clear initiation and we went for something opposite.

“Obviously it is frustrating to accept it first, and then you are putting yourself in a very difficult situation. From that moment onwards, it basically slips away from us.

“Having said that, it’s not all of that, because other drivers managed to go to Q3 doing exactly the same thing that I did. But again, we are just making our lives way too difficult.”

Asked how strongly he voiced his opinion, Leclerc responded: “I said what I thought. I cannot argue for a whole lap because I need to drive the car so I just had to deal with it and accept it. But I did say what I wanted.

“I will manage it myself internally and I don’t want to tell what will happen. But obviously there will be talks, there will be analysis and hopefully we will come out stronger from it because it’s been quite a few times now.”