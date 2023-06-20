Wind tunnel and simulation data from Aston Martin’s factory projects the AMR23 will soon be a match for Red Bull’s dominant RB19, according to German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

Aston Martin introduced a significant upgrade package which boosted their performance at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the battle for second place and finished within 10 seconds of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

That was despite Alonso running at reduced pace for 45 laps after being ordered to “lift and coast” for a suspected fuel system problem which “did not materialise”.

Verstappen, who has triumphed in six of the eight races so far this year, admitted Aston Martin’s upgrades brought them closer to Red Bull in Canada.

“From our side, I don’t think it was our best day, because of the tyre temps and stuff. So that doesn’t help,” said the two-time world champion.

“But I also know that with their updates, they naturally of course improved. So, for sure, they got closer to us.”

Aston Martin are reportedly planning to bring further updates to improve their 2023 challenger at next month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"We will only be able to optimise the package in Spielberg and Silverstone,” Alonso commented after Sunday’s race.

Alonso sits 78 points adrift of Verstappen in the drivers’ championship but is now just nine points behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Meanwhile, in the constructors’ championship standings, Aston Martin have closed the gap to second-placed Mercedes to 13 points