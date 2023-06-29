Since Mercedes introduced their substantial upgrade in Monaco, Hamilton hasn’t been beaten by Russell in either qualifying or the race.

Combined with Russell’s second DNF of the season in Canada, it allowed Hamilton to move 37 points clear in the standings.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

Russell will have a chance to fight back this weekend in Austria, a track Hamilton has traditionally performed worse at compared to his teammates.

Speaking in the FIA press conference, Russell was asked about Hamilton’s improved form, he replied: “I think it’s pure coincidence. I think it’s like you say very fine margins.

“I think out of all the teams on the grid statistically we’re the closest of everybody in terms of teammates.

“Lewis is obviously a very strong driver. It’s funny I think at the start of last year Lewis was on a higher level than what I was yet I was well ahead in the championship and now this year we’re at a very close level and the championship - I am 40 odd points behind him.

“Ultimately that’s the only thing that matters. We’re going into this weekend and seeing what we can do but certainly the last couple of races haven’t been the best run of form for me.

“As I said history now, let’s see what the upcoming races bring.”

Russell finished ahead of Hamilton in last year’s championship, becoming just the third teammate to do so.

He joined Jenson Button (2011) and Nico Rosberg (2016).