The shock F1 driver who criticised “spoiled” Hamilton’s team radio messages

It was not Max Verstappen, nor was it Fernando Alonso, two F1 drivers who Hamilton has entertainingly jousted with over the years.

It was Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg who was reacting to last week’s frosty conversation between Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff at the Austrian Grand Prix.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

“Lewis is very fast on the radio and crying,” Hulkenberg was quoted by the Express.

“He is very spoiled with success there.

“At some point there is a limit. Then the boss has to stand in front of the team and say: ‘please do your job’."

Hamilton was furious to be penalised for exceeding track limits in Austria, and was complaining that many other drivers were also due a punishment for the same infringement.

Eventually Wolff interrupted the team radio conversation between Hamilton and his engineer to say: “Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it.”

At this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix, Hamilton reacted: “The best thing about our partnership is that we are direct with each other.

“Toto is an out-and-out racer who was just trying to encourage me. That was his way of doing it.

“I have reviewed my comments, and where I was at mentally. I will adjust that in the future.”