PICTURED: The Red Bull RB19's new sidepods

The RB19, already the best car on the F1 2023 grid, is set to unveil its latest developments in Budapest this weekend.

Auto Motor Und Sport reported earlier this week that the tweaked design could result in an extra 0.2s of lap time for Red Bull.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Red Bull have won every F1 grand prix of 2023 so far and Max Verstappen is charging towards a third straight championship.

His warning at Silverstone about these Hungary upgrades was: “Hungary, completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well.

“Drag, low speed, medium speed, high speed, DRS effect, tyre wear… all of these areas.

“That's what we're working on. I'm not kidding.”