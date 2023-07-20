PICTURED: The Red Bull RB19's new sidepods
Red Bull's tweaked sidepods have been pictured ahead of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Bocche di raffreddamento mini per la 'nuova' Red Bull RB19 dell'Ungheria @RosarioGiuliana #Formu1a #F1 pic.twitter.com/Z6C4kgYBWa— Piergiuseppe Donadoni (@SmilexTech) July 20, 2023
The RB19, already the best car on the F1 2023 grid, is set to unveil its latest developments in Budapest this weekend.
Auto Motor Und Sport reported earlier this week that the tweaked design could result in an extra 0.2s of lap time for Red Bull.
Red Bull have won every F1 grand prix of 2023 so far and Max Verstappen is charging towards a third straight championship.
His warning at Silverstone about these Hungary upgrades was: “Hungary, completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well.
“Drag, low speed, medium speed, high speed, DRS effect, tyre wear… all of these areas.
“That's what we're working on. I'm not kidding.”