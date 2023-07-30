The Red Bull driver and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase bickered over team radio on Friday at Spa-Francorchamps, before Verstappen apologised and their friendship shone through.

But during the race they were at it again!

After Sergio Perez pitted from the lead, Lambiase told Verstappen: “So don’t forget Max, use your head please.”

Verstappen, seeking information on Perez, demanded to know: “Are we both doing it or what?”

Lambiase replied: “You just follow my instruction.”

Verstappen hit back: “No, I want to know [if] both cars do it.”

Lambiase cut him off: “Max, please follow my instruction and trust it, thank you.”

Later, with Verstappen in the lead, he received a scolding from his race engineer.

"You used a lot of tyre on the out lap, Max,” Lambiase said. "Not sure that was sensible."

Verstappen notably did not reply.

“This tyre had reasonable degradation in the first stint,” Lambiase said. “I'd ask you to use your head a bit more.”

With Verstappen cruising further into the lead, he decided to tease Lambiase.

“I could also push on and we do another stop? A little bit of pit stop training,” he joked.

Lambiase: “No, not this time.”