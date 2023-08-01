Alpine sacked team principal Otmar Szafnauer and long-serving sporting director Alan Permane in a shock announcement that rocked the F1 paddock at the Belgian Grand Prix.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive in the days following the confirmation of their exits amid suggestions that former Ferrari boss Binotto could replace Szafnauer.

Binotto has been out of a job since being dismissed by the Italian outfit over the winter, though he was recently spotted in the F1 paddock at the British Grand Prix.

And Sky F1 commentator Brundle reckons there could be something to the rumours.

"I've heard the same rumour," Brundle said during Sky’s coverage in Belgium.

"This is a funny old place as you know, you can start a rumour just for fun and see how quickly it comes back to you as fact. But it's not out of the question.

"Binotto has got a lot of experience, obviously in the Ferrari system, and knows about running a Formula 1 team.

"Obviously, it didn't work out for him at Ferrari otherwise he'd still be there. But I wouldn't be surprised if that was announced, no.”

Interim Alpine boss Bruno Famin remained tight-lipped when he was asked if Binotto is on the French team’s shortlist.

“We’re not at that stage,” Famin insisted.

“I think I'm going to, with all my direct reports, assess what is the situation, think about what are the priorities in Enstone, to consolidate the things and we will define if we need a new structure or not and when that will be done, we will see.”

Famin added: “I will take the necessary time to do this assessment and we will decide later on.”