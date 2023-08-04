Wolff on Red Bull’s dominance: ‘At least we had two cars fighting each other’

Red Bull are running away with both world championships after winning all 12 races so far this season, with Max Verstappen picking up 10 of them, including eight on the bounce.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has won just twice and been no match for Verstappen, who heads into the summer break with a massive 125-point championship as he canters towards a third consecutive title.

Although Wolff reiterated his belief that F1 should be a meritocracy, he pointed out that things were different at the height of Mercedes' dominance when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were battling it out for titles between 2014 and 2016.

“I don't know whether our dominance was similar or less as I think we had years where we did it in the same way, but at least we had two cars that were fighting each other,” Wolff said after watching Verstappen’s crushing victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

“So that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone, and that's not the case at the moment.

“It is what it is and I often say that it's a meritocracy and it's up to us to fight back.”

Red Bull introduced a sizeable upgrade package - headlined by revised sidepods - at the Hungarian Grand Prix and have finished a minimum 30 seconds clear of their nearest rivals at the two races that have followed.

And Wolff thinks the updates have helped Red Bull open up an even bigger advantage over the field.

“Did we expect that gap? Certainly not,” he added. “I think with the last step of upgrade, it seems they have another advantage that they that were able to exploit.

“But again, it always gets me back to the point of we have just got to dig in and do the best possible job."