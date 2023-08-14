The grey tabby cat shot to fame in 2020 when F1 returned to Imola - it soon became clear that she lived at the location, as he marched through the paddock inspecting garages.

“If she comes to see you, it’s good luck,” Sebastian Vettel was told by Sky’s Ted Kravitz three years ago as Formulino interrupted their interview.

“I don’t like cats,” Vettel replied.

“I have nothing to offer. She’s a bit overweight, though.”

"It's good luck if she comes and see's you!"



"I don't like cats, but maybe I like this one!"



Sebastian Vettel is greeted by the Imola cat #SkyF1 | #F1 | #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/rGzOIKLsB6 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 30, 2020

The then-Ferrari driver endured a miserable weekend at Formulino’s home thereafter, qualifying 14th and finishing the grand prix 12th.

However, Lewis Hamilton benefitted from his acceptance of Formulino.

This is the Imola Cat content we’ve been waiting all weekend for. pic.twitter.com/Ko8wx41cyB — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 1, 2020

A kind social media post from the Mercedes team must have brought good luck because Hamilton later overtook Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen to win the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

This year, we weren’t able to greet Formulino because the grand prix was cancelled due to flooding.