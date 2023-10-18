Recently, Brazilian broadcaster Globo claimed that Marko could be ousted from his current role amid growing friction.

However, speaking to Austrian outlet Oe24, Marko stated that his future with Red Bull would be his decision, not Horner’s.

Horner has now addressed the rumours, telling Mirror Sport: "My relationship with Helmut goes back to 1996, when I first bought the trailer from him to compete in the Formula 3000 championship.

"I then competed against his team and then, when he was responsible for the junior drivers at Red Bull, I contracted those drivers from him in Formula 3000 and won the championship. As a result of that, he recommended me and provided me with the opportunity, in front of Dietrich Mateschitz [the Red Bull founder who died last October].

"Without Helmut, I wouldn't be in the position that I am today. Like with the young drivers that he has given an opportunity, he also gave me that opportunity. We've always enjoyed a very strong and open relationship. Of course, there are things that we disagree on now and again, but I think that's healthy.”

Horner insists that there’s no “desire” to get rid of Marko.

"We speak very regularly about all aspects. For Helmut, it's slightly different to how it used to be since the passing of his friend and colleague Dietrich, but he still has a very valuable role that he plays within the team and there is absolutely no intent or desire from me, or anyone within the team, to see that change.

"For as long as he wants to continue – he's still a very spritely 80-year-old – I don't see any change in the way that we work. Roles evolve and the business has evolved so much since we first came into the sport.

“Operationally, I run this on a day-to-day basis. For any significant decisions, of course we confer, whether it be drivers or strategic calls. It's a partnership that has worked for many, many years. Everybody has their role and function to play."