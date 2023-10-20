Livid Verstappen fumes at Perez, Red Bull in expletive-filled radio rant

The newly-crowned three-time world champion caught Perez at the final corner at the Circuit of the Americas during his first run of Q3, and was left only third-fastest after getting stuck in his teammate’s dirty air.

Verstappen could not hide his fury as he vented over team radio.

“Well done, well f****** done there!” Verstappen angrily shouted.

“What the f*** was that in the last corner? F****** b*******.”

Things would get even worse for Verstappen on a scrappy final lap littered by uncharacteristic errors.

Despite running too wide through the first corner, Verstappen appeared to snatch pole position away from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.005s, only to fall foul of track limits at Turn 19.

The Dutchman’s lap was deleted, gifting pole for Sunday's grand prix to Leclerc.

"I knew in Turn 19 that it was going to be a close call," Verstappen explained.

"I had a little mistake in Turn 1, so had to really push for it in the rest of the lap.

"I didn't even understeer, I just tried to maximise the corner and I misjudged it by a little bit.

“It's very fine margins when you are pushing to the limit. It's unfortunate but it makes Sunday more fun."