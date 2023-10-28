The Ferrari driver’s soft tyre run was ruined by a slow-moving Stroll, whose Aston Martin was lingering on the racing line as Sainz approached the fast-speed Turn 11.

Stroll’s presence not only held up Stroll but caused the Spaniard to have a big spin, leaving him without a representative time in FP3.

Sainz immediately called for Stroll to be penalised.

“This guy, honestly, this guy. If that’s not a penalty? He cannot do that in practice,” Sainz complained over team radio.

However, the FIA confirmed at the end of the session that there would be no further investigation into Stroll for the incident.

Sainz’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was also left frustrated as traffic ruined his low-fuel, soft tyre run towards the end of FP3.

Leclerc had his final flying lap hampered by Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

“Whatever, there was nothing to learn from the second lap,” Leclerc angrily responded to being informed of his finishing position.

The incidents left the Ferrari pair outside of the top-10 and on the back foot heading into qualifying, which begins at 9pm UK time.