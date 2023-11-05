The incredible Ascari F1 record Verstappen has surpassed with Brazil win

The three-time world champion claimed a record-extending 17th win from 20 races at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to surpass Ascari’s previous record that had stood untouched for 71 years.

Regardless of what happens in the remaining two rounds in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, Verstappen is now guaranteed to end the year with a win percentage of at least 77.27% - eclipsing Ascari’s 75%, which was set when he claimed six wins from eight races in 1952.

As a result, Verstappen has already achieved the most dominant season in F1 history.

“It’s not that when I joined F1 I need to have a 75% win record over a season, these kinds of things come along when everything just works really well,” Verstappen said.

“I feel good in the car, the car is very competitive and the team rarely makes mistakes as well. That means you can get a season like we are having.

“For me it's more about just enjoying the moment and trying to maximise every single opportunity.”