The Ferrari driver produced a special lap with his final run of Q3 to put his car on the front row alongside Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, almost two tenths clear of the next quickest car.

It was a result that surprised Leclerc, who admitted he was concerned about being dumped out in the first part of qualifying due to the “very peaky” nature of his SF-23.

"For some reason, again, our car is very peaky so whenever we are on scrubbed tyres, like the first run in Q3 was a very good lap, but we were last,” Leclerc explained.

"I didn't have many hopes. But then when we put on the new tyres, everything comes alive.

"It felt great. Again, I did a great lap. Really happy to be on the front row. But it's a big surprise.”

The Monegasque added: "Honestly, considering the weekend we've had until now, I did not expect it at all, the last lap. I knew I had to put absolutely everything together.

"I did the last corner, was a bit too much sliding. But I think everybody has had that.

"Q1 and Q2, I was worried to go through and at the end a front row, so it's amazing.”

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz did suffer a shock Q1 elimination in a lowly 16th, which he blamed on traffic.

Now Leclerc is determined to ensure Ferrari overhaul Mercedes, who currently hold second place in the constructors’ championship by virtue of a slender four-point cushion.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s season finale from fourth and 11th respectively.

“That's the target. It is to beat [Mercedes] in the constructors' championship,” Leclerc said.

"I really hope Carlos [Sainz, eliminated in Q1] can have a great start and then join me in the fight.

"Let's try and put both of our cars in front of both Mercedes and come back home with a second place in the constructors'. That is all that matters to me this weekend."