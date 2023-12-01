Both Leclerc and Sainz’s contracts expire at the end of next season but Ferrari have no intention of making any changes to their driver line-up for the foreseeable.

“Sainz and Leclerc? They will stay, of course,” Elkann was quoted as saying by Italian media during Exor’s Investor Day.

Despite rumours of mounting tension between Leclerc and Ferrari, the Monegasque has repeatedly outlined his desire to remain at Maranello amid his quest to become an F1 world champion.

Sainz, who has been linked with Audi’s F1 project, has also publicly stated he wants to continue as a Ferrari driver.

While the Spaniard is keen to get his medium-to-long term future resolved over the winter, he has insisted “there’s never been a doubt” about his relationship with Ferrari.

Leclerc finished fifth in the 2023 drivers’ championship and ended the campaign with the most pole positions aside from Max Verstappen, while Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to notch up a race win on his way to P7.

Ferrari were narrowly beaten to runner-up spot in the constructors’ championship by Mercedes at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Ferrari’s season was disappointing, but the way it ended, we could almost have finished second and at the same time it was positive that in the last part of the championship, we were fighting for second place,” Elkann said.

“If you look at the number of poles Ferrari has taken, it’s a high number. We have to take that into account and move forward in the next championships and convert those pole positions into wins.”