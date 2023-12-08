Red Bull won 21 of the 22 races in 2023, only failing to win in Singapore.

It was the most dominant season ever from a constructor, breaking numerous records throughout the year.

Max Verstappen won 19 of those races to claim his third consecutive’ drivers’ title, beating teammate Sergio Perez by 290 points.

Horner reflected on a magical season for the team ahead of the FIA’s prize-giving gala in Baku.

“It’s been a remarkable season for us,” Horner said. “None of us could have ever imagined this kind of season that we’ve just completed.

“To win 21 of the 22 races, five out of six sprint races. Defend both titles, and break many records along the way - some that have stood since 1988. I think it epitomises every aspect of the team that has been performing at a phenomenal level.”

Horner was keen to praise all aspects of his team, including Honda, as Verstappen finished every race without a mechanical issue.

“It’s not just the design of the car, the operation of the car, it’s the production, it’s the support function, it’s every single department across the different challenges, circuits or conditions we’ve had over the course of the year,” he added.

“Reliability, Honda as well, gave us a great product for the year. It’s a combination of all those aspects that have come together that has been the most gratifying team performance.

“I doubt we will be able to achieve again, statistically what we’ve done this year.”