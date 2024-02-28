“Every week will be emotional” - Lewis Hamilton prepared for difficult final year with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he’s prepared for “a lot of emotional experiences” as he embarks on his final F1 season with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s 12-year stint with Mercedes will come to an end of the 2024 season as makes the move to Ferrari.

It will see F1’s most successful driver in Hamilton team up with the sport’s legendary constructor, Ferrari.

The timing of the news caught the whole world by surprise with it being announced well before the season.

With 24 races left for Hamilton at Mercedes, the seven-time world champion is keen to end his time at Brackley on a high.

“Nothing really changes,” he said. “I was back at the factory on Monday. It’s full attack. Everyone’s all hands on deck. I’ve been with this team for such a long time.

“There’s so much love within the team and I still, and will always love this team. Everyone was incredibly understanding within the team. Hugely supportive. Everyone knows I am here to deliver for them this year so that’s the focus. It’s the same as any other year.”

Hamilton expects “every week” to be emotional as he gets closer to leaving the team at the end of the year.

“It’s emotional and every week will be emotional because the seat fit is your last seat fit with the team,” he added. “You remember the first one.

“The winter test is the last winter test I will do with the team so there’s going to be a lot of emotional experiences throughout the year. We will do it together.”

Hamilton conceded that January was a difficult month - when he ultimately decided to leave Mercedes for Ferrari - describing that time of year as “when everything turned up inside down”.

“Then January was when everything turned up inside down when the option came and a lot of time alone trying to make sure you’re doing your due diligence and you’re making the right decision for yourself,” he explained. “I feel like I have made the right decision.

“I am really excited. I am excited about this year. I know this team is going to win another world championship and I will be proud to know that I have been part of it because a lot of things we’ve put in place in terms of how diverse our team is, the processes that we go through.

“I will always be a part of that process and that development this team is going through but I am really looking forward to that new challenge. Lots of different emotions that you will experience through that challenge. It’s one I am really excited about.”