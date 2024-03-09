Porsche deal named as catalyst for Red Bull Christian Horner-Helmut Marko issue

Red Bull’s failed deal with Porsche has been tipped as the catalyst for Red Bull’s internal drama by Ralf Schumacher.

Helmut Marko is now being investigated internally at Red Bull, reportedly over leaking information to the media.

F1's dominant team has been engulfed in internal problems since the investigation into Christian Horner started - but he has been cleared of wrongdoing after accusations about his behaviour.

But the problems have been traced back to the abrupt calling-off of the partnership between Red Bull and Porsche, which was set for 2026.

Ex-F1 driver Schumacher insists that Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died in 2022, foresaw potential problems.

Schumacher said to Sky about the issues at this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: "Who would have expected such a dynamic?

“You have to go back a little further. I know who expected this, but unfortunately they are no longer with us.

“That's why Mateschitz had it firmly in his plan for Porsche to go in as a 50 percent shareholder, because he saw such a development coming.

“In this case, I think Dr. Helmut Marko himself is annoyed because he was there and could have done it that way.

“Then the situation wouldn't be there today."

"Since then, the whole thing has drifted apart a bit.”

The escalating tension around Marko’s investigation by Red Bull has resulted in backing from Max Verstappen.

Verstappen’s father Jos, last week in Bahrain, called for Horner to lose his job as chief executive and team principal.

Schumacher said: “I don't want to be in the team's shoes when Max's father Jos can't come anymore and Dr. Marko can't come either.

“I believe this is wrong and it is time for all parties to sit down together.”

Schumacher said about Horner: “There is someone in the middle who causes everything here because he wants to have everything under control with all his might.

“No one knows if that's that helpful."

Max Verstappen said about Marko: "I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we have achieved together.

"My loyalty to him is very big, and also I have always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he is an important part in my decision making for all the time in the future as well within the team.

"So, it is very important he stays within the team, including of course everyone else because it is a whole team effort.”