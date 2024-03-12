Bernie Ecclestone responds to Felipe Massa’s $82m lawsuit over Crashgate

Bernie Ecclestone issues a response to Felipe Massa's lawsuit over the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix

Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November

Bernie Ecclestone has had his say about Felipe Massa’s new lawsuit over Crashgate.

Massa has started legal proceedings against the FIA, F1 and Ecclestone over the controversial 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Crashgate was when Nelson Piquet Jr crashed on purpose to help Fernando Alonso, forcing race-leader Massa into a pitstop and eventually costing him the chance to win the title which Lewis Hamilton claimed.

“If he had asked me, I would have said it was the complete right thing to do, to sue, and to let an English judge decide what is right and wrong,” Ecclestone told the British Press Association.

“I cannot say anything about the outcome and what will happen.

“From his point of view, it is better that an English judge comes up with a verdict. It will be of more help for him.”

Ex-F1 driver Massa is seeking at least $82m in damages.

Massa’s legal bid was expected after he requested comment from governing bodies into the incident.

“I always said I was going to fight until the end,” Massa said.

“Since the FIA and FOM decided not to do anything, we will seek to right this historical injustice in court.

“The matter is now for our lawyers and they are fully authorised to do whatever is necessary so justice in sport is served.”

Ecclestone admitted in an interview with F1-Insider that, in 2008, he became aware that Piquet Jr crashed on purpose, but he chose not to investigate until it was too late to overturn the championship standings.

Crashgate became a public controversy in 2009.

Massa has accused the FIA of “a most serious form of wrongdoing”.

Massa’s filings also demand “a declaration that the FIA acted in breach of its own regulations in failing to investigate the circumstances of the crash promptly in 2008”.

He also wants “a declaration that if the FIA had not acted in breach of its own regulations, it would have cancelled or adjusted the results of the Singapore Grand Prix with the consequence that Mr Massa would have won the drivers’ championship in 2008”.

It is added: “The defendants’ actions caused significant financial loss to the claimant.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
26 mins ago
Chaz Davies: ‘A lot of people didn’t understand Nicolo Bulega’s real level’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
50 mins ago
Simulator secrets spilled about sensational Red Bull RB20’s gains
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff bumps wall at Imola during Netflix-filmed track day with Kimi Antonelli
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Jos Verstappen wins rally race in car and overalls sponsored by Red Bull
Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Qualifying
Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Bernie Ecclestone responds to Felipe Massa’s $82m lawsuit over Crashgate
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Jorge Martin is a ‘danger for the opposition’ after ‘clever’ Qatar MotoGP
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
KTM: Having Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez ‘would be a big deal’
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia had 10 minutes to adjust to totally new strategy in Qatar
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
MotoGP
News
19 hours ago
Did Marc Marquez have an unseen tech issue on the grid rescued by Qatar restart?
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March