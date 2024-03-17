“Disgraceful” Alpine lambasted as “floundering”, drivers tipped to quit

Alpine are “absolutely embarrassing” and will lose drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, Eddie Jordan claims.

Alpine have endured a rough start to the 2024 F1 season with grand prix finished in 20th, 18th, 17th and 13th so far.

Technical director Matt Harman and head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer have followed team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane, who left last year, out of the door.

“Really difficult times for Alpine,” David Coulthard said on the Formula For Success podcast.

“The two drivers have been upbeat in their response to the predicament that they find themselves in.

“I find that Alpine are faceless. I don’t know who is running the show.”

Speaking to Jordan, Coulthard asked: “A lot of the Formula 1 teams, the personalities of the team principals - or the madness of the team principals, if I think of yourself - your presence was felt when you bounced down the paddock.

“Don’t you think that’s part of the leadership role?

“It’s a personality-driven role as well as a managerial role.”

Jordan responded: “The marketing structure that Jordan had was different to Alpine.

“We had Irish music playing before qualifying! We had a press breakfast. We got more coverage because we fed them little stories.

“True or false? It didn’t matter!”

Jordan identified Alpine’s key error: “They got rid of Ottmar prematurely. It was a mistake.

“He was a talented person who knew how to keep that team in the right direction.

“At the moment they are the most floundering team, it is absolutely embarrassing.

“I find it embarrassing to watch Gasly and Ocon who are capable of winning races.

“Do I see Alpine there next year? Absolutely not. Not a chance.

“It’s wide open for a sale.

“Renault have pulled back for it, they don’t want to spend the money on the engine.

“The engine for 2026 is such a big outlay that it’s frightening them.

“Even though the value of the team, they talk about £1 billion.

“Alpine have been disgraceful in not being able to perform for their drivers, for their team, to give them that car to compete in the championship.

“It’s unacceptable. I wouldn’t put up with it. Shocking!”

Gasly and Ocon will both see their current contracts expire at the end of this year.

Ocon, as a Mercedes junior, is in the mix to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.