Sergio Perez sets deadline over Red Bull F1 future decision

Sergio Perez has opened up about his F1 future with Red Bull after the Japanese Grand Prix.

Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …

Sergio Perez has revealed when he expects to find out about his future in F1 with Red Bull.

The Mexican is out of contract at the end of the year and intense speculation has swirled around whether he will keep hold of his seat for much of the past year.

After a difficult 2023 season, Perez’s form has improved at the start of the new campaign and he appears to be confident about his chances of staying.

Asked if he feels any extra pressure about his future, Perez told Sky: “No. I am pretty relaxed about it.

“It’s my 14th season in F1 and whatever comes next… I’m really pleased with what I’ve done in the sport so far.

“I believe it will be a matter of time. The driver market is moving.

“The next few weeks, there will be a lot of movement. I expect, within a month, to really know what I am doing next year.”

Daniel Ricciardo had been viewed as the most likely candidate to replace Perez after being drafted back into Red Bull’s sister team, but the Australian is enduring a tough start to the season amid rumours he could lose his seat at RB.

(L to R): Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with second placed team mate Sergio
(L to R): Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on…

Perez strengthened his own bid to stay where he is by taking his third second place of 2024 to complete Red Bull’s third 1-2 finish in four races behind teammate Max Verstappen.

“It was a good weekend overall. We came close to pole,” said Perez, who missed out on beating Verstappen to pole by just 0.066s.

“When you start behind in the dirty air, you take off a little bit more. That wasn’t ideal.

“Just the first stint on mediums, the balance was off. We managed to sort it out for the second stint.

“But we were in traffic, coming through traffic, damaging tyres.

“Once we had a difference of four or five seconds to Max, it was important just to bring it home safely from the cars behind.

“We have a much better base-line. At tracks like this, you need confidence for the high speeds.

“Naturally, once momentum is with us, we should be able to get better.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
33 mins ago
‘Something I’m not used to’ - Charles Leclerc wants to fix recent F1 weakness
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
36 mins ago
Fernando Alonso teases Mercedes with ‘behind us, so not very attractive’ verdict
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Brad Binder hails Pedro Acosta and claims MotoGP is tougher for rookies today
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris questions McLaren pit stop call after 'fighting a losing battle'
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren…
F1
News
1 hour ago
“Totally flawless” Max Verstappen “could have gone faster” in Japanese Grand Prix
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff pinpoints “atrocious” Japanese GP issue that derailed Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
George Russell “aggressive” but he escapes punishment for Oscar Piastri incident
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alex Albon details Williams woe after Daniel Ricciardo crash at F1 Japanese GP
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is removed after he crashed out of the race. Formula 1
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Sergio Perez sets deadline over Red Bull F1 future decision
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …