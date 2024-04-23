Ferrari to race in one-off blue heritage livery at F1 Miami GP

Ferrari are set to add blue to their F1 car for a special one-off livery at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

The change from their traditional iconic red livery in Miami will celebrate 70 years of the Prancing Horse in the United States.

Two shades of blue - Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino - will feature on the SF-24 at the next grand prix.

Azzurro La Plata is a lighter shade of blue and the national colour of Argentina. Alberto Ascari used this colour for his overalls and helmet when he become Ferrari’s first world champion in 1952.

Azzurro Dino, a darker shade of blue, was worn by the likes of Clay Regazzoni and Arturo Merzario.

Ferrari ran a special US white and blue livery for the final two races of the 1964 season when John Surtees won the world championship.

The new design will be presented in Florida ahead of the race weekend, though an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

It will only be used for the Miami Grand Prix and not at F1’s other two races in Texas and Las Vegas.

Ferrari incorporated yellow into a special livery at last year’s Italian Grand Prix, and used a red and white design at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The Italian outfit also ran a darker red paint scheme at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello to mark their 1000th race.