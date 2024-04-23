Ferrari to race in one-off blue heritage livery at F1 Miami GP

Ferrari will run a part-blue livery in a nod to their racing history in America at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

Ferrari are set to add blue to their F1 car for a special one-off livery at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

The change from their traditional iconic red livery in Miami will celebrate 70 years of the Prancing Horse in the United States.

Two shades of blue - Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino - will feature on the SF-24 at the next grand prix.

Azzurro La Plata is a lighter shade of blue and the national colour of Argentina. Alberto Ascari used this colour for his overalls and helmet when he become Ferrari’s first world champion in 1952.

Azzurro Dino, a darker shade of blue, was worn by the likes of Clay Regazzoni and Arturo Merzario.

Ferrari ran a special US white and blue livery for the final two races of the 1964 season when John Surtees won the world championship.

The new design will be presented in Florida ahead of the race weekend, though an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

It will only be used for the Miami Grand Prix and not at F1’s other two races in Texas and Las Vegas.

Ferrari incorporated yellow into a special livery at last year’s Italian Grand Prix, and used a red and white design at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The Italian outfit also ran a darker red paint scheme at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello to mark their 1000th race. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
53 mins ago
Ferrari to race in one-off blue heritage livery at F1 Miami GP
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
MotoGP
News
53 mins ago
Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio seeking to break Sprint jinx
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
What’s behind Mercedes’ “desperate” experiments? Ex-F1 mechanic shares theory
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Joan Mir: “We can’t expect a big leap at this stage”
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Raul Fernandez set to make 2024 Aprilia debut at Jerez MotoGP test
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
‘Development freeze’ behind 2027 MotoGP rules delay?
Jorge Martin, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
F1
News
4 hours ago
Johnny Herbert faced 'torrent of death threats’ after Fernando Alonso penalty
Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has acted as an FIA steward
Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has acted as an FIA steward
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
LCR to 'approach' 2025 Honda talks in ‘upcoming weeks’
Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
4 hours ago
Lando Norris worried F1 fans will be turned off by ‘boring’ Max Verstappen dominance
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with third…