Ferrari ready to give Adrian Newey £100 million “super consultant” role for 2026

Ferrari's interest in Adrian Newey is ramping up as they look to sign the legendary F1 designer.

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two. -
Ferrari are willing to pay Adrian Newey £100 million across four years to work as their “super consultant”.

According to a report from Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari are prepared to negotiate with Red Bull to ensure he’s able to work on their 2026 F1 car.

This comes after various reports that indicated that Newey would be unable to work for a rival team in 2027.

Newey’s Red Bull future is uncertain after he “informally communicated” his wish to quit to his colleagues.

His decision stems from the off-track turmoil caused by Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female Red Bull colleague.

Red Bull have publicly dismissed such speculation, stating: “Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025 and we are unaware of him joining any other team.”

Ferrari and Aston Martin are thought to be the frontrunners to sign Newey, should the legendary F1 designer decide not to retire.

Newey has been integral to Red Bull’s success over the last 15 years.

His innovative blown diffuser was revolutionary, allowing Sebastian Vettel to run away with four titles.

Similarly in the ground effect era, Max Verstappen has dominated thanks to Newey’s genius.

Ferrari are desperate to bring Newey to Maranello to form a ‘superteam’.

The Scuderia have already signed Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc for 2025, and Newey would be seen as the missing piece.

Ferrari haven’t won the F1 drivers’ championship since 2007 but remain hopeful the new rules in 2026 give them the chance to return to the top of the sport.

The Italian giant face stern competition from Aston Martin, which are backed by Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco.

Aston Martin may be in an advantageous position given they are based in the UK, like Red Bull.

They would allow Newey to continue his relationship with Honda, which have also expressed interest in signing Verstappen in the future. 

