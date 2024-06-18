Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”

Sergio Perez has acknowledged he needs a “successful weekend” at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix following what he described as being a “disaster” in Canada.

The Mexican endured a torrid weekend last time out in Montreal as he failed to advance from Q1 for the second successive race, before crashing out of Sunday’s grand prix having made little progress through the field.

Perez has scored just four points across the last three rounds and has slipped to fifth place in the drivers’ championship, 87 points behind teammate Max Verstappen.

"Coming into Spain I know I need a successful weekend, after a disaster in Canada,” Perez said.

“Sometimes you are forced to reset a little and we have done that since the last race. I have been in Milton Keynes working with the team to try and identify where and what we can do better to ensure I am getting the most out of this car.

“I am confident in the car and the performance we can execute from it, but I need to show that on track better in Barcelona. I always enjoy the Spanish GP, it feels a lot like home and everyone makes me feel so welcome.

“It’s a circuit I know very well and the RB20 should be quick around this type of track, so it’s down to us to get things right and bring home the result we know we are capable of.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has urged Perez, who will serve a three-place grid penalty in Spain, to rediscover his previous form after a difficult run of races.

“It was a horrible weekend for Checo and obviously, we picked up some damage. He’ll need to come back strong in Barcelona,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“Thankfully, Ferrari had a shocker and didn’t get any points so that let us off the hook somewhat, but we need both cars scoring. We got away with it today but we need Checo back up there where he was at the beginning of the year from Barcelona onwards.”