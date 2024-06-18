Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”

Sergio Perez admits he needs to turn his recent F1 form around at the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Sergio Perez has acknowledged he needs a “successful weekend” at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix following what he described as being a “disaster” in Canada.

The Mexican endured a torrid weekend last time out in Montreal as he failed to advance from Q1 for the second successive race, before crashing out of Sunday’s grand prix having made little progress through the field.

Perez has scored just four points across the last three rounds and has slipped to fifth place in the drivers’ championship, 87 points behind teammate Max Verstappen.

"Coming into Spain I know I need a successful weekend, after a disaster in Canada,” Perez said.

“Sometimes you are forced to reset a little and we have done that since the last race. I have been in Milton Keynes working with the team to try and identify where and what we can do better to ensure I am getting the most out of this car.

“I am confident in the car and the performance we can execute from it, but I need to show that on track better in Barcelona. I always enjoy the Spanish GP, it feels a lot like home and everyone makes me feel so welcome.

“It’s a circuit I know very well and the RB20 should be quick around this type of track, so it’s down to us to get things right and bring home the result we know we are capable of.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has urged Perez, who will serve a three-place grid penalty in Spain, to rediscover his previous form after a difficult run of races.

“It was a horrible weekend for Checo and obviously, we picked up some damage. He’ll need to come back strong in Barcelona,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“Thankfully, Ferrari had a shocker and didn’t get any points so that let us off the hook somewhat, but we need both cars scoring. We got away with it today but we need Checo back up there where he was at the beginning of the year from Barcelona onwards.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez confirms why he rejected initial Ducati contract clause
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the…
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes wary about main F1 ‘weakness’ heading into Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Le Mans
News
3h ago
Mick Schumacher wants second bite of the cherry at Le Mans
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
4h ago
Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
5h ago
Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
6h ago
Fresh F1 flexi-wing saga? Red Bull grow suspicious of McLaren and Ferrari
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
6h ago
Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
Le Mans
Feature
6h ago
Who could be the next manufacturer to join the Hypercar class at Le Mans?
McLaren F1
McLaren F1