Aston Martin balk at “rumour” of eight-figure Adrian Newey salary request

Adrian Newey’s salary request is reportedly a hurdle in talks to join Aston Martin.

The F1 tech genius’ next move is up for grabs and Red Bull’s rivals are circling.

Newey asked for £25m per season to sign for Aston Martin, The Telegraph reports.

And that figure is half of his original demand, they claim.

Lawrence Stroll, the F1 team’s billionaire boss, “balked at” the financials of the proposed deal, while Aston Martin are interested in recruiting Red Bull’s chief technical officer but “not at any price”, the report states.

Newey was given a tour of the team’s new Silverstone facility recently, The Telegraph reported.

Aston Martin refused to comment on Newey specifically but a spokesman told The Times, who initially claimed Newey visited the Silverstone HQ: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new technology campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

The path from Red Bull to Aston Martin has already been taken by Dan Fallows, now the technical director of Stroll's team.

Stroll is keen to make a “statement signing” as F1 builds towards its new era.

In 2026 the new regulations offer a fresh chance to become the sport’s dominant force.

It is widely believed that having Newey on board will give his employer’s a great chance to slot in at the front of the field.

Newey will exit Red Bull early next year, giving him time to oversee the 2026 design for whichever team he joins.

Despite Aston Martin’s contact with him, and their negotiations over a salary, he has other options.

Ferrari, who will also welcome Lewis Hamilton next year, hold a long-standing interest.

McLaren and Williams have also been credited with wanting Newey.