Carlos Sainz “waiting” on Mercedes and Red Bull doors reopening

“Sainz is back in the frame, potentially..."

(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference.
Carlos Sainz is reportedly delaying a decision over his next move in the hope of landing a Mercedes or Red Bull opportunity.

Those two teams appeared to be off the table for the out-of-work Sainz, because Mercedes were prioritising Andrea Kimi Antonelli while Red Bull gave Sergio Perez a new contract.

Ferrari driver Sainz - who will lose his 2025 drive to Lewis Hamilton - is holding up the entire market as he waits to make a commitment.

Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater said about the Mercedes vacancy for next season: “Sainz is back in the frame, potentially.

“I’d reported he wasn’t going to go to Mercedes. That was because, a couple of months ago, Sainz wanted the decision on his future made by now.

“Mercedes wanted it deferred until later in the year.

“Sainz is now waiting - not just for Mercedes, but because there might still be an opening at Red Bull, where Sergio Perez is struggling.

“He has scored fewer points in the last six races in F1’s best car than Nico Hulkenberg has in the last two races with one of the weaker cars.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff dropped a major hint last weekend at Silverstone that Sainz had reentered his thinking, after previously being ruled out.

“It’s like Bernie said, last week I have an opinion, this week I have a different one,” Wolff said.

Teenage starlet Antonelli, who Wolff has relentlessly talked up during his need to find a replacement for Hamilton, might not be promoted into F1 next season, after all.

“Mercedes want to take their time with him now,” Slater said.

“He had a better weekend, won the sprint race in F2 at Silverstone.

“But they want to wait on that.”

Sainz has won F1 grands prix this season, and last year during Red Bull’s dominance.

His other three options for 2025 are Sauber, Williams and Alpine.

But he has refused to commit to any of those teams just yet.

As a result, other drivers on the market are unable to secure their own futures.

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are among the drivers with uncertain futures.

Zhou even admitted his frustration with Sainz’s delays, and the knock-on effect.

